Average price of gas increases in NY, US overall

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up in both New York and the United States as a whole.

  • New York average: $2.51 (up two cents)
  • National average: $2.42 (up two cents)

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York was $2.66. The national average was $2.48.

AAA says that although the national average price is only six cents different than it was one year ago, “local prices still have a larger disparity compared to last year.”

“Pump prices are increasing while gas demand is dropping,” AAA says, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Here are a look at the local averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.39 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.43 (up one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.47 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.46 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.53 (up two cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.43 (up one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.54 (up two cents since last week)

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss