Average prices of gas are up in NY, US

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up, both in New York and across the nation.

  • National average: $2.13 (up two cents since last week)
  • New York average: $2.23 (up one cent since last week)

One year ago, the national average was $2.60 and New York’s was $2.69.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.20 (up two cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.23 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.31 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.15 (up one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28 (no change since last week)

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss