Average prices of gas are up in NY, US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up, both in New York and across the nation.

National average: $2.13 (up two cents since last week)

New York average: $2.23 (up one cent since last week)

One year ago, the national average was $2.60 and New York’s was $2.69.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.20 (up two cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.23 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.31 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.15 (up one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.28 (no change since last week)