Bald eagle makes heart-shape just in time for Valentines Day

Image of a bald eagle captured at Route 12E Cape Vincent New York on the St. Lawrence River. (Samantha Mason)

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (via WWTI) — A bald eagle was spotted near New York’s Thousand Islands by Samantha Mason, who captured photos of the regal bird’s wings making a heart shape while flying near the St. Lawrence River.

Bald eagles are a threatened species in New York State. According to the New York State DEC’s website, bald eagles are found entirely in North America and are currently found in every state except Hawaii, as well as throughout Canada. They tend to nest in undisturbed areas where they can find open water and hunt for their primary food source, fish.

Here, you can see the photos captured by Samantha of this majestic bird: