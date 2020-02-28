Ban on New Yorkers from enrolling in Trusted Traveler Program may come to an end

(WIVB)–The ban on New Yorkers from enrolling in the Trusted Traveler Program may be coming to an end.

Governor Cuomo is proposing to restore federal access to DMV data, with the exception of social security numbers.

The acting Secretary of Homeland Security says this could lead to a solution.

Right now, the state has banned the federal government from accessing DMV information because of the Green Light Law.

You can find the full statement from Secretary Chad Wolf below: