Ban on New Yorkers from enrolling in Trusted Traveler Program may come to an end

(WIVB)–The ban on New Yorkers from enrolling in the Trusted Traveler Program may be coming to an end.
Governor Cuomo is proposing to restore federal access to DMV data, with the exception of social security numbers.
The acting Secretary of Homeland Security says this could lead to a solution.
Right now, the state has banned the federal government from accessing DMV information because of the Green Light Law.
You can find the full statement from Secretary Chad Wolf below:
The Governor’s proposal to restore ICE and CBP access to DMV data while withholding social security numbers looks promising. We are in discussions with the Governor’s office regarding this proposal. We understand a number of New York sheriffs, county clerks, police chiefs, state lawmakers, members of congress, and many other officials who understand why we had to take these measures are urging the Governor to work with us on a solution. We believe this proposal could lead to a solution for New York.”Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf