Barry Covert joins News 4 to discuss NYS mask mandate ruling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s indoor mask mandate is back in effect, as Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Department of Health have filed a notice of appeal and a stay has been granted.

Monday night, a judge said the state’s mask mandate is unconstitutional and violates state law. The judge said that Governor Kathy Hochul appeared to have good intentions with the mandate, but also said it was ordered unlawfully by the executive branch of state government.

Buffalo attorney Barry Covert joined News 4 Tuesday to discuss the ruling.