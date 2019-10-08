Bill aims to ensure vaping product ingredients are shown on packaging

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local member of the New York State Assembly is proposing that ingredients be displayed on the packaging of vaping products.

The bill, proposed by Lancaster Democrat Monica Wallace, comes in the wake of multiple reports of sickness and death related to e-cigarettes across the country.

As of October 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported seeing more than 1,000 lung injury cases and 18 confirmed deaths related to vaping products across the U.S.

Roughly 4/5 of those people are younger than 35, and 16 percent are younger than 18, the CDC says.

Wallace says that under the current law, the ingredients in things like pods and e-juice do not have to be disclosed.

In addition to requiring that the ingredients be displayed, the bill would also direct the New York State Department of Health to develop regulations for the disclosure, testing and reporting of them.

“It’s shocking that the vaping industry has gone this far without having to disclose to consumers what is in their products,” Wallace said. “While health professionals continue to study the long term effects of vaping, I’m calling for this legislation to be passed into law so that consumers can see for themselves exactly what they’re putting into their bodies.”