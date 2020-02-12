Bill requiring passengers 16 or older to wear seat belt in back seat passes State Assembly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A bill requiring passengers 16 or older to wear a seat belt in the back seat passed the New York State Assembly today.

The legislation would also apply to passengers of ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft, AAA says.

It will now head to the Senate. If signed into law this session, it will take effect this November.

According to AAA, a passenger in the back seat without a belt in a vehicle crash is two times more likely to be killed, eight times more likely to be seriously injured, and two times more likely to kill a front seat occupant by becoming a projectile.