Bill requiring passengers 16 or older to wear seat belt in back seat passes State Assembly

Around New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A bill requiring passengers 16 or older to wear a seat belt in the back seat passed the New York State Assembly today.

The legislation would also apply to passengers of ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft, AAA says.

It will now head to the Senate. If signed into law this session, it will take effect this November.

According to AAA, a passenger in the back seat without a belt in a vehicle crash is two times more likely to be killed, eight times more likely to be seriously injured, and two times more likely to kill a front seat occupant by becoming a projectile.

