BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Josh Eisen is expected to issue his challenge to Kirsten Gillibrand in the race for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Eisen, whose campaign described him as a “billionaire businessman,” is the co-chairman of the Governor George Pataki Foundation. Claiming to be the only Republican running against Gillibrand, he’s set to officially announce his campaign on Monday afternoon.

The announcement, where he’ll be joined by local elected officials, will take place at Buffalo City Hall at 2 p.m. According to his campaign, Eisen is expected to discuss the local economy, crime and homelessness in the region.

Eisen, who holds an MBA from Colombia Business School, as well as a Ph.D., is the child of immigrants. According to a campaign website centered around a previous run for Congress in Rockland and Westchester counties, his father is a survivor of Auschwitz.