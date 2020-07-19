Body of missing Macedon man recovered from Erie Canal

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Macedon Police Department responded to reports of a missing 72-year-old man on Saturday on Quaker Road.

Officers said the man left his house in the morning to work on his boat which was docked on the Erie Canal behind his home.

According to officers, the man’s fiance became concerned when he did not return home for lunch.

Sgt. MacNeal said a bloodhound and drone, both from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, were utilized during the investigation.

Officers said the Underwater Recovery Unit with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Robin Mangold from the canal at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said it appears Mangold may have fallen off his boat into the canal. An autopsy on Mangold’s body will be conducted this week.

The investigation is ongoing.