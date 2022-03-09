UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, March 9th, it was announced that open registration for the 45th ‘Boilermaker Road Race’ 15K and 5K will start at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 11th.

Registration will remain open until each race has met its max number of participants, which is 14,500 for the 15K and 4,500 for the 5K, or by Thursday, June 30th.

Boilermaker Race Director Jim Stasaitis is expecting a very busy open registration period. “With the races returning to the traditional second Sunday in July, we expect that both distances will near capacity quickly,” said Stasaitis. “We strongly suggest that anyone who wants to run this year’s race register as soon as possible to guarantee a spot at the starting line.”

Both races are currently scheduled for the morning of Sunday, July 10th.

If you are interested in registering, you can visit their website here.