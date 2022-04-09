(WIVB) — Governor Hochul said part of the budget includes items aimed at helping New Yorkers.

The governor said she understands New Yorkers’ wallets are hurting as a result of the pandemic and ongoing inflation. Local lawmakers are hoping these budget items can help.

“We’re showing that we can tackle the big issues facing New Yorkers, especially the issues that many families are enduring right now, the issues that stress them out at night,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Governor Hochul said that includes the price increase at the gas pump, as part of the budget, there will be a gas tax holiday from June 1 until the end of 2022.

“A lot of us here in the Assembly have gotten a lot of calls about inflation and the rise of prices, and I think it’s a good position to take right now especially with everything going on,” said Assemblyman Bill Conrad (D).

Right now, people pay a combination of state and local taxes when they buy gas; state taxes typically total at just over 33 cents per gallon. This relief will cut that in half.

“If we can make things and soften the cushion in such rises of prices, we certainly should take those actions,” said Conrad said.

Hochul said the state is also calling on counties to join them in dropping the gas tax. Meanwhile, lawmakers are also finding ways to bring revenue back to restaurants.

Late last night the assembly passed alcohol-to-go.

“It’s going to be up to the Liquor Authority, but overall it will allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages when accompanied by food,” Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R).

Restaurants won’t be able to sell full bottles of liquor or wine, but they can serve bottled beer, individual cocktails and glasses of wine when a customer also buys what the state calls substantial food.

Ellie Grenauer co-owns Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville. She says when alcohol-to-go was originally allowed during the shutdown, customers loved it.

Restaurants will be able to sell alcohol to go as soon as the governor signs the budget into law. The gas tax holiday begins June 1.