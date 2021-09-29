Brooklyn bishop who investigated sex abuse in Buffalo retires after Vatican clears him of abuse

FILE – This Nov. 14, 2007 file photo shows Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn, N.Y. speaking during a news conference at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops fall meeting in Baltimore. (AP Photo/ Steve Ruark, File)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the Catholic bishop of Brooklyn, New York weeks after a Vatican investigation cleared him of sexual abuse allegations.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio is 77 years old, two years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops.

Francis on Wednesday accepted DiMarzio’s resignation and appointed Columbus, Ohio Bishop Robert Brennan to take over in Brooklyn.

On Sept. 1, the New York church announced that the Vatican had closed its case against DiMarzio after an investigation concluded the allegations against him didn’t have “the semblance of truth.”

Two men had separately claimed DiMarzio abused them a half century ago, when he was a priest in New Jersey. He denied their claims.

Previously, DiMarzio had been assigned to investigate sex abuse in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

