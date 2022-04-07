ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The budget was due a week ago and still has yet to pass. Officials say they’re making progress, but the big hold-up has been agreeing on issues like bail reform and a new Bills stadium.

On Monday, a budget extender passed, letting state employees continue receiving their paychecks. But until the budget itself is passed, state lawmakers themselves will not get paid.

Capitol Reporter Jamie Deline was told that a three-year authorization for alcohol-to-go with the purchase of food will be included, and that a gas tax suspension will take place until January, with a saving of 16 cents per gallon.

When it comes to bail reform, sources say changes will be made for repeat offenders, guns, and hate crimes.