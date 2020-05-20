Buffalo man charged with aggravated DWI after having 0.31% BAC

TOWN OF NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police arrested a Buffalo man in the Town of New Hudson last Friday after finding him nearly four times over the legal limit.

On May 15, troopers investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle parked along New Mexico Road.

Troopers found 47-year-old James Linkowski asleep at the wheel and came to the conclusion he was drunk driving.

Police say Linkowski failed field sobriety tests at the scene.

A breath test revealed him to have a 0.31% BAC.

Police charged Linkowski with aggravated DWI and released him with appearance tickets.

Officials say he’s due back in court in July.

