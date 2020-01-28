Buffalo man killed in crash north of Albany

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says icy conditions were a factor in a crash that killed a Buffalo man on Sunday.

Jacobi Mathews, 23, was driving southbound on State Route 4 in Kingsbury when the crash occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mathews’ vehicle moved into the northbound lane and collided with another vehicle there.

The 64-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries, but Mathews was declared dead at the scene. His vehicle suffered significant damage.

Authorities are still investigating this crash.