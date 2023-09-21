NEW YORK (PIX11) —- At least one person died and 46 other people were hurt when a charter bus carrying students from Long Island to a band camp overturned down an embankment on a New York highway Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The bus crashed on Interstate 84 just outside of Middletown in Orange County at 1:12 p.m., police said. It was one of six buses carrying students from Farmingdale High School to a band camp in Greeley, in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to the school district.

“We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for Band Camp. Police and emergency responders on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details,” according to a statement from the Farmingdale School District.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs yards off the road in the median between the westbound and eastbound sides of the highway.

I-84 is closed at exit 15 while authorities investigate the scene.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has sent the Division of Homeland Security to help local authorities with the investigation.

“I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality … We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation,” Hochul said in a statement.

Injured students were sent to a reunification center at the SUNY Orange campus on Conkling Avenue in Middletown to meet up with their parents, officials said.

Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano said parents can contact Orange County Emergency Management at 845-615-0400 for details on reuniting with their children.

Students from the other five buses are headed back to Farmingdale High School.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.