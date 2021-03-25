Cable, satellite customers get their money back after being charged for live sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of dollars are back in the bank accounts of New Yorkers after many were charged for live sports programming last year, despite the events being cancelled.

New York Attorney General Letitia James shared an update on Thursday morning, saying nearly 4 million cable and satellite subscribers across the state have received roughly $76 million in rebates. These have come in the form of refunds, rebates and credits.

In April of last year, James sent letters to seven major cable and satellite providers, demanding that they reduce or eliminate fees for live sports programming.

“No one should be forced to pay for something they aren’t receiving, especially during a pandemic that has impacted the finances of millions across our state. I’m glad that these seven cable and satellite companies are doing the right thing by delivering substantial relief to consumers. New Yorkers can trust that I will always fight to protect their wallets.” Attorney General Letitia James

It’s not clear how much each individual customer received.