ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, State Senator Jim Tedisco called on the New York State Assembly Speaker, to stop stalling and send legislation to the governor for her to review and sign. The legislation would extend the deadline for the final report by the New York State Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force for six months. On March 2, the legislature unanimously passed a bill that would extend the final report which was created in the wake of the horrific 2018 Schoharie limo crash. That crash left 20 people dead, 18 in the limo, and two bystanders.

Officials said this would allow the Task Force additional time to hold a public hearing and gather as much information as possible about the crash and other related issues. Then release its final report and recommendations which could potentially save lives. The legislation would extend the deadline to October 1, 2022.

According to officials, the Task Force was supposed to have issued its report to the governor and Legislature by November 1, 2021. Officials said the panel was never implemented by the previous administration and did not meet until February 2022.

Senator Tedisco has also urged the NYS Inspector General (IG) to quickly release findings given the urgency of this investigation by the Task Force. The IG’s office has been looking into potential wrongdoing by state officials and the lack of oversight for Prestige Limousine Services, the company that operated the limo that crashed.

On March 10, the Senator filed a request under the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) regarding the state of the investigation into the crash. Senator Tedisco spoke with the state Inspector General, and was informed there is an “ongoing investigative matter” related to the Schoharie limousine crash, but would not provide any further details or a timetable for the conclusion of her office’s investigation.

“We’re entering prom season and the busy six-month seasonal period from May through October where many New Yorkers rent these types of stretch vehicles for weddings, concerts, graduations, or a day out with friends like what happened in Schoharie. We need to give the families of the 20 wonderful people who lost their lives some answers and we need to know what can be done to give people peace of mind in the future that they will be safe if they use these vehicles,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.