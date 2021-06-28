Canadian Border remains closed as lawmakers insist on reopening

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Canada Day is coming up, but the U.S-Canada border remains closed.

“There is no reason why that border can’t be opened up,” Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) said.

Higgins says it is time for the Canadian border opens back up.

“You know there’s no reason why the President of the United States and the Canadian Prime Minister could not develop an action plan to open the border,” Higgins said.

Right now, The Canadian government plans to keep the border closed until at least 75 percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated. Higgins wants exceptions made for those already vaccinated.

“You have immunity from getting COVID or giving COVID,” Higgins said.

Higgins says travel should be allowed for those who own property in Canada, are separated from loved ones, or who need to conduct business.

“I think it is a perfect time to open up that border,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said.

Gillibrand says opening the border will benefit both countries economies.

“Our businesses in New York state, places like Buffalo and Niagara Falls, are desperate to be able to bring goods and services back and forth between Canada and the United States,” Gillibrand said.

The US State Department says it’s working on ways to make safe adjustments, but said in a statement that “It is critical that any travel measures are implemented in a way that does not disrupt pandemic response efforts nor impede the movement of essential travelers or critical medical supplies.”