Capital Region’s ‘Cactus Lady’ creates green oasis

EAST NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tucked away in East Nassau, you’ll find Jeanine Loya‘s happy place. Thousands of exotic cacti, succulents and plants fill corner to corner of her greenhouse. She calls it her “oasis in the middle of nowhere.”

The self-proclaimed “Cactus Lady” began her collection almost forty years ago. It all started at the age of 16 when her boss gave her seedling for her first cactus.

“Back in the seventies it was all about cactus and stuff, I tried to read up as much as I can, we didn’t have Google. The succulents are so much more diversified in their looks. You know people call everything cactus but it’s not,” she said.

She doesn’t know how many types of plants she has, but she says “it’s in the hundreds.” Her husband helps her take care of the greenhouse year-round.

One day she hopes to do a garden tour of the greenhouse, like they did at their previous home in Cohoes. Loya says anyone interested in taking a private tour can call her at 518-522-2943.

Below is a slideshow of some of her unique cacti, blooms and succulents: