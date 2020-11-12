Cashless tolling to begin on Thruway on Friday

While no specific date has been announced for the rollout of cashless tolling in New York, the state’s Thruway Authority still plans on doing it some time in the month of November.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cashless tolling will go live on the I-90 starting Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the overnight shift to cashless tolling will take place simultaneously at 58 tolling locations. This is happening more than a month ahead of schedule.

“The completion of this exciting new project will help Thruway travelers save time, as well as reduce traffic, cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality all along the system,” Cuomo said. “Getting this cashless tolling system done and getting it done early shows that, even in these trying times, New York will never stop innovating and never stop building for its future.”

During the second phase of the $355 million project, existing toll plazas will be removed. In their place, steel gantries with technology installed on them will identify E-ZPass devices as drivers move forward.

Tolls have been collected on the Thruway since 1954. As a tribute to toll collectors, the Thruway Authority launched this web page on the history of toll collection.

Learn how to get an E-ZPass for cashless tolling here or call 800-333-TOLL (8655).

Also, find out more about the new TollsNY app, which allows users to manage their E-ZPass accounts, here.