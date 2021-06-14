CDC lists New York’s one-dose vaccine rate among people 18+ at 70%

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gets the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on March 17, 2021.

(WIVB) — According to the CDC, 70% of people 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine in New York State.

During a press conference this morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 69.9% of the 18 and older population received at least one dose.

Last week, the governor said when the one-dose vaccine rate hits 70%, many remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted.

“We hit 70%, we will be back to life as normal,” Cuomo said. “Masks will only be required as recommended by the CDC. There will still be some institutional guidelines, large venues, schools, public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes.”