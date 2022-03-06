SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police says at least one gunshot was fired inside Destiny USA mall Saturday night. Syracuse Police Lt. Matt Malinowski tells NewsChannel 9 that just before 7:00 p.m. there was a fight involving several males in the Commons area, located at the lowest level in the center of the mall.

During the fight, one person fired at least one round from a gun. A window at the DSW shoe store was struck by the gunfire and shattered. No one was hurt. The mall was evacuated and closed for the evening.

The suspects and the others involved in the fight took off from the scene. There have been no arrests. Police say this was not an active shooter incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

This is the second gun-related incident at Destiny USA in a week’s time. March 1, Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot outside the mall. Juli Boeheim was not hurt and there have been no arrests in that case.