Man pleads not guilty in deadly Utica stabbing where gory photos of victim were posted online

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse-area man police say stabbed a Utica teen to death, then posted gory photos of her body to social media, pleaded not guilty Monday in Oneida County Court.

Brandon Clark, 21, stands charged with second-degree murder. The Oneida County District Attorney says his office has no plans to offer a plea deal.

Bianca Devins, 17, was the victim. She was described by police as having a small but noteworthy social media following. Police said she met Clark on Instagram.

Police said Clark and Devins attended a concert in New York City, where they got into an argument. After arriving back in Utica, police said they argued until Clark killed Devins with a large knife.

Police said Clark later too selfies lying across the dead teenager before officers took him into custody, police said.

Clark remains held without bail.