Onondaga County launches investigation after large crowd spotted outside Trexx Nightclub

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county is investigating after a large crowd was spotted outside Trexx Nightclub in downtown Syracuse Saturday night.

A photo posted by WSYR’s Andrew Donovan on Twitter shows a large crowd gathered outside Trexx Nightclub waiting to get in.

It looked pre-pandemic outside this Downtown Syracuse nightclub last night.



There were more than 50 people outside just waiting to get in, but not 50 masks.



Flagging: @NYGovCuomo, @CHM_McMahon, @BenWalsh44, @DrMikeHaynie, @GarethRhodes, @MelissaDDeRosa pic.twitter.com/Fm40qhFCey — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) October 11, 2020

According to Donovan, several people in line were also not wearing masks.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told WSYR that the county is investigating the incident.

According to CNN, the United States reported more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the third consecutive day on Friday, October 9. This is the first time the U.S. had more than 50,000 cases for three consecutive days since mid-August.