ROME, N.Y. (WSYR) — Police in Central New York have found a body believed to be Kerrilee D’Avolio in an Oneida County landfill in the Town of Ava.

The missing mom of three was last seen Saturday night after having dinner with her sister.

Her husband, Jason D’Avolio, is in custody and is expected to be charged Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a rifle believed to used was found Tuesday morning and secured by members of the Sheriff’s Office dive team.