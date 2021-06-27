Police: Golfer, 90, drowns retrieving ball from water hazard

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (AP) — A 90-year-old golfer drowned trying to retrieve his ball from a water hazard at a course in upstate New York, police said.

The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rogues Roost Golf Club in Sullivan, state police said.

Golfer Alan J. Goldberg, of Fayetteville, New York, lost his balance while reaching for his ball and fell into a water hazard, police said.

Goldberg’s body was recovered from the 8-foot-deep, murky water, police said. Evidence is “consistent with an accidental drowning,” state police said in a news release.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Goldberg was a lawyer at the Sugarman Law Firm in Syracuse.