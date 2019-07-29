Wegmans to begin removing plastic bags from stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans will start removing plastic bags from some of its stores.

None of them are in the Buffalo area. The grocery chain is removing them from two markets in Corning and Ithaca.

This pilot program is ahead of Wegmans’ plan to get rid of plastic bags in all of its New York stores before the new law banning them takes effect on March 1, 2020.

Paper grocery bags will still be available, but at a cost of five cents per bag.

Money collected from the paper bag fee will go to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.