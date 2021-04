BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Central Rock Gym Buffalo isn’t just any fitness facility. They over rock climbing, yoga, meditation and a commercial gym for routine fitness. With over 15 facilities, their Buffalo location has now added climbing clubs for children ages three to six. They also have groups for ages seven to twelve and where games are played to teach youngsters about rock climbing.

To learn more about what they offer, head to their website at centralrockgym.com/Buffalo.