Chemung County man charged after runaway teens from Niagara, Ontario counties found living in shed

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Richard Brown, of Southport, has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after police found three teenagers living in a shed.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, it was discovered that a 17-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 13-year-old male were residing in a shed on Brown’s property for over a week.

The shed was found not to have running water, heat, bathroom facilities, insulation, or electricity. Through further investigation it was found that the children were runaways from Ontario County and Niagara County.

With the assistance of the Chemung County Child Protective Services the children were

returned to their respective counties.

Brown was arrested and released on an appearance ticket on two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and is due to appear in the Town of Southport Town Court on May 20, 2021.