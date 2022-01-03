Chemung County reports over 1,200 active COVID-19 cases

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County skyrocketed Monday as the county reported 582 new cases of the virus.

The new case numbers bring Chemung County to 1,225 active cases of COVID-19 coming out of the New Year’s holiday.

Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti confirmed the active case number with 18 News on Monday afternoon.

According to the county COVID dashboard, a majority of the new cases are in younger patients, particularly among those 25-34-years-old. Children 11 and younger who are unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine account for five percent of the new cases.

Only 41 of the 582 new cases (7 percent) were vaccinated individuals and just 52 percent of county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The county also reported 22 COVID-19 deaths during December, 18 of whom were not fully vaccinated with ages ranging from 26 to 96. Chemung County has reported 172 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

Schuyler County on Monday reported 53 new cases with 122 active cases. As of 2 p.m., Steuben County had not yet reported their active cases and last reported 250 active cases on Dec. 29, 2021.