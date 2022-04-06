BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools, Lynn Clark, has been arrested after allegedly lying to federal investigators.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, in December 2021, the City of Chicopee was in the process of hiring a new Chief of Police. On Dec. 3, 2021, law enforcement received a report that a candidate was receiving threats.

According to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office, in November 2021, after submitting their application for Chief of Police, the candidate received numerous text messages from unknown numbers with “threats to expose information that would cause the victim reputational harm.” Messages were also allegedly sent to the individual’s spouse. The unnamed victim withdrew their application, and it caused the city delayed the selection process.

According to federal court documents, Clark sent 99 text messages “that were threatening in nature using an app to disguise her phone number.” Clark allegedly used an app to purchase and use fake phone numbers.

The DOJ says Clark, at first, denied sending the messages and suggested others that could be suspects instead. Clark allegedly suggested that the messages could have been sent by other Chicopee city employees, the victim’s colleagues, and a member of Clark’s own family. Clark later admitted that she was the one who sent the messages.

Clark was arrested at her home on Oak Ridge Drive in Belchertown Wednesday morning, according to FBI Boston Division Spokesperson Kristen Setera. She has been charged with making false statements. The FBI can be seen bringing out multiple containers from the home and putting them in their cars Wednesday morning. Setera told 22News there is no threat to the public.

The FBI declines further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Clark will make an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield Wednesday. The charge of making false statements has a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

22News I-Team Reporter Taylor Knight is working on the story and will update as soon as additional information is released.