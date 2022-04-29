ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The month of April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, so Oneida County officials are showing their support for the cause as part of their ‘Go Blue campaign.’

Yesterday afternoon, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente was joined by Sheriff Maciol and other county and advocacy officials to visit the Child Advocacy Center in Utica. Those who attended showed support by placing what they are calling “pinwheels for prevention” outside of the center.

“The people that deal with these children regularly – the law enforcement side to the caseworker side – just have a gift,” said Picente. “They’re the real heroes when it comes to this.”

He continued, “The numbers are staggering but the numbers, you know, the lives that they save – physically, mentally, over time – is priceless.”

The Department of Family and Community Services is always open for those in need and can be reached at ocgov.net.