Child Victims Act filing window extended through January

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the window for people to file lawsuits regarding the Child Victims Act has been extended.

Originally, the time frame for filing was supposed to close after one year, this August. It currently allows people to file lawsuits against their alleged sexual abusers, no matter how long ago it occurred.

Gov. Cuomo says the filing date for filing was extended because of the current state caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

