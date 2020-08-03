Child Victims Act window extended through August 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the look-back window for the Child Victims Act.

When the Child Victims Act took effect last August, it allowed a one-year window for victims of sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers, no matter how long ago it happened.

This past May, Gov. Cuomo extended that window through January 21, but now, it’s been extended again through August 14, 2021 — two years from the date it took effect.

“The Child Victims Act brought a long-needed pathway to justice for people who were abused, and helps right wrongs that went unacknowledged and unpunished for far too long and we cannot let this pandemic limit the ability for survivors to have their day in court,” Cuomo said. “As New York continues to reopen and recover from a public health crisis, extending the look back window is the right thing to do and will help ensure that abusers and those who enabled them are held accountable.”

Senator Brad Hoylman says more than 3,000 victims have come forward since the act took effect, but said “it’s clear” many have not yet done so.

“Survivors of childhood sex abuse can breathe a sigh of relief now that the lookback window of the Child Victims Act has been extended for one more year,” Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal says. “After fighting for the law’s passage for 13 long years, many feared the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the courts meant that the clock had run out on their opportunity to seek justice. I thank the Governor for signing this bill into law, thus ensuring that all those seeking redress for the heinous abuse perpetrated against them will have until August 14, 2021 to do so.”

