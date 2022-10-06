BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re getting close to the end of New York’s 12th Cider Week.

The annual celebration of some of New York’s sweetest adult beverages contains numerous events put on by the state’s cider mills.

On Thursday, anyone looking to head over to Medina can stop by Leonard Oakes Estate Winery between Noon and 6 p.m. for “Steampunk Cider: New Releases, Flights and Specials.” Not far from there, The Shirt Factory will be having cider cocktails between 3 and 10 p.m.

This Saturday, Clarksburg Cider Company in Lancaster will have a Cider Festival from 2-6 p.m. For a full list of Cider Week events, click or tap here.