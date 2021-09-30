‘Clean water bill’ passed by NYS legislature has yet to be signed by Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lawmakers and environmental advocates are pushing for the expansion of drinking water testing in New York State. A bill passed by the legislature would require “statewide testing” for forty types of “emerging contaminants,” but the Governor hasn’t signed off on it yet.

Rob Hayes with Environmental Advocates NY says about 2,000 water utilities that reach about 2.5 million New Yorkers haven’t been tested for emerging contaminants in their drinking water. “Emerging contaminants are currently unregulated chemicals, but which are showing up in our drinking water and can harm human health,” Hayes said.

Drinking water safety has been an issue over the years in places like Rensselaer County. Recently, evidence of the chemical PFOA was found in Poestenkill in wells at a middle school and in residential wells nearby.

“There’s nothing more important than clean water for our children in their homes and in their school districts,” said NYS PTA Executive Director Kyle Belokopitsky.

The bill to expand water testing had bipartisan support in the legislature.

“This is an issue that is not Democrat, not Republican, it’s not Conservative and it’s not Liberal. This is a bipartisan issue. We all want safe water,” said Poestenkill Town Councilman and Deputy Supervisor Eric Wohlleber.

The bill passed through the state legislature in June. It has not yet been delivered to the Governor. We reached out to the Governor’s Press Office to see if she intends to sign the bill and are awaiting a response.