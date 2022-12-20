ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Climate Action Council voted today to approve a statewide scoping plan.

The 445-page document lays out New York State’s climate goals. According to the scoping plan, the goal is to achieve 70% of renewable energy by 2030, 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040, and net zero-emissions statewide by 2050.

“New York State is already a leader in solar, wind, transmission,” said Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner. “We are at rolling those clean energy jobs into the future. This plan helps to set all of that in motion in a coordinated and collaborative way to ultimately put the state in a leadership position nationally.”

In a vote of 19 to 3, the scoping plan was approved.

Commissioner Seggos said it will help better lives and protect and expand jobs. But it will cost money.

“The state is going to need a huge amount of funding,” said Seggos. “We have known that from the beginning. Thankfully, we are at a period of time where we have the federal government, state, and localities all aligned from the government side. You also have the private sector engaged. You’ve got technologies ready for market and you have the public that is firmly in support of this.”

The plan does have critics. While Republican Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh agrees that steps need to be taken to fight climate change, in a statement she said, “ …. Without a complete understanding for costs and solutions, we are setting the bar too high too quickly.”

Others don’t think the plan acts quickly enough.

“The reality is that this plan is actually a plan to make a plan,” said Mark Dunlea, Chair of Green Education and Legal Fund.

Just because the plan was approved doesn’t mean the job is done— regulations still need to be added.