Comedian Jim Gaffigan says the garbage plate is the perfect quarantine food

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Comedian Jim Gaffigan said that the garbage plate is the ultimate quarantine food. Plates tend to stick with you long after you eat them, and it certainly made an impression on Gaffigan who tweeted today that his life will “never be the same,” after eating one for the first time in January.

I had a garbage plate in Rochester and my life will never be the same. Garbage plate = ultimate quarantine food. Watch the FULL video here: https://t.co/Fndx1RPcqc pic.twitter.com/phbeSLgpOh — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) March 28, 2020

Gaffigan first tried the regional delicacy when he came to town to perform at the Blue Cross Arena. He asked where he should dine and was met with a flurry of suggestions for the best places in town.

Rochester NY. Where do I get the best Garbage plate? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 6, 2020

Many recommendations came pouring in, but Gaffigan settled on the original thing and tried a plate from Nick Tahou’s.

Gaffigan later went on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and spoke about his experience with the meal.

“Obviously there’s no health department in Rochester, but it was delicious,” Gaffigan said.

“How did you feel afterwards?” Conan asked.

“I still haven’t recovered actually,” Gaffigan said.