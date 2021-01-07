Committee Chairs announced for upcoming New York State Senate session

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Committee Chairs have been announced for the upcoming New York State Senate session.

On Wednesday, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins announced Senate Committee Chair assignments for the 2021-2022 session.

According to Senate Majority Stewart-Cousins, during the first sesssion, new Senate Democratic Majority held over 100 hearings and roundtable discussion.

“During our first Session as the new Senate Majority, we held a record number of hearings and used Senate committees to advance our agenda and conduct the people’s work,” stated Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins. “Since the pandemic began, we’ve held hearings on COVID-19 and its impact on New York residential health care facilities and hospitals, workers and small businesses, courts and corrections system, elections, mass transit systems, veterans, and cultural community. As we move forward, the Democratic Majority will utilize our Committees to review important issues and advance legislation that addresses the needs and priorities of New York residents.”

Committee Chairs for the 2021-2022 New York State Senate session are as follows.

Committee on Aging: Senator Rachel May Committee on Agriculture: Senator Michelle Hinchey Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse: Senator Pete Harckham Committee on Banks: Senator James Sanders, Jr. Committee on Budget and Revenue: Senator Brian Benjamin Committee on Children And Families: Senator Jabari Brisport Committee on Cities 1 (New York City): Senator Robert Jackson Committee on Cities 2 (Other NYS Cities): Senator Jeremy Cooney Committee on Civil Service And Pensions: Senator Andrew Gounardes Committee on Codes: Senator Jamaal Bailey Committee on Commerce, Economic Development And Small Business: Senator Anna Kaplan Committee on Consumer Protection: Senator Kevin Thomas Committee on Corporations, Authorities And Commissions: Senator Leroy Comrie Committee on Crime Victims, Crime And Correction: Senator Luis Sepulveda Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks And Recreation: Senator Jose Serrano Committee on Developmental Disabilities: Senator John Mannion Committee on Education: Senator Shelley Mayer Committee on Elections: Senator Zellnor Myrie Committee on Energy And Telecommunications: Senator Kevin Parker Committee on Environmental Conservation: Senator Todd Kaminsky Committee on Ethics And Internal Governance: Senator Alessandra Biaggi Committee on Finance: Senator Liz Krueger Committee on Health: Senator Gustavo Rivera Committee on Higher Education: Senator Toby Ann Stavisky Committee on Housing, Construction And Community Development: Senator Brian Kavanagh Committee on Insurance: Senator Neil Breslin Committee on Internet And Technology: Senator Diane Savino Committee on Investigations And Government Operations: Senator James Skoufis Committee on Judiciary: Senator Brad Hoylman Committee on Labor: Senator Jessica Ramos Committee on Libraries: Senator Sean Ryan Committee on Local Government: Senator James Gaughran Committee on Mental Health: Senator Samra Brouk Committee on New York City Education: Senator John Liu Committee on Procurement: Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Committee on Racing, Gaming And Wagering: Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. Committee on Rules: Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Committee on Social Services: Senator Roxanne Persaud Committee on Transportation: Senator Tim Kennedy Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security And Military Affairs: Senator John Brooks Committee on Women’s Issues: Senator Julia Salazar The Administrative Regulations Review Commission: Senator Simcha Felder

All committee chairs for the New York State Senate were announced on January 6, 2021.