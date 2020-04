FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — State employees are finally getting paid.

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says that with the 2020-21 state budget expected to be passed today, “state employee paychecks and direct deposits have been released.”

About 120,000 people were supposed to get paid yesterday, but with no budget in place, they couldn’t.

Wednesday was the first day of New York’s fiscal year.