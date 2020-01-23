Congressman Reed: The federal government may no longer recognize driver’s license as valid ID

(WIVB)–Congressman Tom Reed says the federal government may no longer recognize a New York State driver’s license as valid ID.

The Republican Congressman said today that the feds may take this action because of a rule in the Green Light Law.

Under the law, the state bans sharing information from the DMV with federal immigration officers.

Reed said today that rule may mean the federal government will no longer recognize your license.

He says the biggest consequence is that a driver’s license wouldn’t get you on an airplane.

“Boil it down – what does it all mean? What do I see on the horizon that’s very concerning and should be concerning to every New York State resident? When you go to get on a plane and you give your driver’s license to the TSA agent. We are looking at a situation where that is rejected by the federal law enforcement officers who say that’s not a valid ID,” Reed said.

He plans to talk about this with the acting Secretary of Homeland Security in the coming days.

News 4 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about Reed’s concerns.

We have not heard back.