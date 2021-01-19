Congressman Tom Reed attending inauguration, hopes to work with Biden administration

(WIVB)–Congressmen Tom Reed announced today he will be attending the inauguration.

The congressman says it’s important to show the world a message of unity in Washington and to celebrate democracy.

Reed says he and the problem solvers caucus are ready to work with Biden on a number of issues including infrastructure, election integrity, and COVID relief.

“Whatever we can do to get that heard me unity date moved from what is now projected to be somewhere around September pushed closer to early summer, like June or even late spring that could be a common area that you might unite us as a country,” Reed said.

Reed says he has no concerns about his safety at tomorrow’s ceremony.