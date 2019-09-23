Conservative Party trying to stop effort to end fusion voting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Conservative Party is taking a stand in court to try and stop an effort that could end fusion voting.

Fusion voting currently allows candidates to run on multiple party lines, which helps their cumulative vote total in an election.

For example, you’ll often see a Republican candidate also running on the Conservative line.

The head of the New York Conservative Party believes the state legislature’s creation of a commission to review and recommend changes to state election law is the Governor’s push to end fusion voting.

The Conservative Party filed for a hearing on the matter in Niagara County Supreme Court.

That hearing is scheduled for November 12.