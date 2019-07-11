Convicted rapist cuts off ankle bracelet, raising alarm near Syracuse

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A convicted kidnapper and rapist who is on parole and no longer in prison removed his GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet and wasn’t accounted for for more than a day.

In 1984, Christopher Block was sent to prison for violently raping and kidnapping two women with a weapon in Syracuse.

His bracelet was removed around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the village of Skaneateles. The man authorities said was “dangerous” was captured around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the Skaneateles Country Club.