Cornell University reports third arson attack in three days

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Cornell staff worker has reported an arson that occurred inside a campus building early Friday, making this the third arson in three days at the university.

The incident took place inside the first-floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall and was reported that the furniture was burned by an unknown person, causing around $600 in damages.

It is believed that the arson took place sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.

This comes after two arson incidents took place inside Ganedago Hall on Dec. 15 and 16, where door decorations and a “winter move out checklist” were burned along with burned carpet inside a suite common area.

It is unknown at this time who is behind the arson and if they are related. The incident is being investigated by the Cornell University Police, and anyone with information is asked to call the police at (607) 255-1111.