Corning Inc. employee tests negative for Coronavirus

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Health Department has confirmed with 18 News that one person was tested for the coronavirus at Corning Hospital and came back with negative results.

A source tells 18 News that the patient is an employee at Corning Inc.

18 News has reached out to Corning Inc, but have not heard back at this time.

Corning Inc. employs a number of Chinese nationals both overseas and at their global headquarters in Steuben County.

It’s unknown if the employee tested is from mainland China.

Steuben County Department of Health Director Darlene Smith tells 18 News the patient visited the Wuhan region and came back on Jan. 20 when they began to feel symptoms of the virus.

Negative results for the virus came back to the department on Jan. 24 from the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta.

Smith says “there was not necessarily a reason to” tell the public that a patient was being tested “at the time.”

This comes two days after Broome County, NY had a scare about two suspected cases of the virus. Those test results also came back negative.

No cases have been confirmed in New York State after the results for seven people came back negative at the CDC. Three more results are still pending.

The Coronavirus has affected over 4,500 people and there have been over a hundred deaths globally. Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News for the latest details.