Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY drop below 1,000

An emergency room nurse dons her face protectors after taking a break in a driveway for ambulances and emergency medical services vehicles outside Brooklyn Hospital Center’s emergency room, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since mid-March, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is below 1,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday morning that the number had fallen to 996, a decrease of 75 patients.

At its peak, the total was 18,825. That was on April 12.

Over the course of the pandemic, more than 70,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals. During the same time period, 24,800 have died.

Of the 67,642 tests that were performed on Wednesday, only 749 people (1.1 percent) had the virus.

Western New York’s results were even better than the state average. Here, just 0.8 percent of people who were tested had COVID-19. In the Finger Lakes, 1.4 percent of those tested on Wednesday had the virus.

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY New York City 1.40% 1.20% 1.20% Capital Region 1.30% 0.20% 0.80% Central New York 1.80% 2.30% 1.10% Finger Lakes 1.10% 1.20% 1.40% Long Island 1.10% 1.10% 1.00% Hudson Valley 1.00% 0.90% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 0.50% 2.30% 2.20% North Country 0.40% 0.00% 0.30% Southern Tier 0.20% 0.10% 0.50% Western New York 1.30% 1.00% 0.80%

With 749 new cases, the state’s total number of confirmed cases is 390,415.

“Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now. Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart. #NewYorkTough,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: Today NY reached a new milestone.



Total hospitalizations fell to 996 — dropping below 1K for the first time since March 18th.



Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now.



Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart.#NewYorkTough — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 25, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county, according to the state:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,076 11 Allegany 58 0 Broome 680 9 Cattaraugus 121 1 Cayuga 109 0 Chautauqua 121 3 Chemung 139 0 Chenango 144 2 Clinton 101 1 Columbia 455 1 Cortland 44 0 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,176 18 Erie 7,138 30 Essex 41 0 Franklin 28 0 Fulton 244 0 Genesee 231 1 Greene 257 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 143 1 Jefferson 85 1 Lewis 25 1 Livingston 126 1 Madison 349 2 Monroe 3,602 35 Montgomery 111 1 Nassau 41,646 61 Niagara 1,203 4 NYC 213,699 351 Oneida 1,479 34 Onondaga 2,751 17 Ontario 248 2 Orange 10,679 10 Orleans 279 2 Oswego 191 3 Otsego 83 0 Putnam 1,311 5 Rensselaer 541 7 Rockland 13,549 15 Saratoga 540 2 Schenectady 778 6 Schoharie 57 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 66 2 St. Lawrence 217 0 Steuben 264 1 Suffolk 41,151 50 Sullivan 1,448 1 Tioga 141 0 Tompkins 175 0 Ulster 1,765 5 Warren 263 1 Washington 245 1 Wayne 154 4 Westchester 34,642 45 Wyoming 93 0 Yates 44 0

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.