1  of  2
Live Now
Buffalo Common Council’s Police Oversight Committee meeting
News 4 at Noon
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY drop below 1,000

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An emergency room nurse dons her face protectors after taking a break in a driveway for ambulances and emergency medical services vehicles outside Brooklyn Hospital Center’s emergency room, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since mid-March, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is below 1,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday morning that the number had fallen to 996, a decrease of 75 patients.

At its peak, the total was 18,825. That was on April 12.

Over the course of the pandemic, more than 70,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals. During the same time period, 24,800 have died.

Of the 67,642 tests that were performed on Wednesday, only 749 people (1.1 percent) had the virus.

Western New York’s results were even better than the state average. Here, just 0.8 percent of people who were tested had COVID-19. In the Finger Lakes, 1.4 percent of those tested on Wednesday had the virus.

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
New York City1.40%1.20%1.20%
Capital Region1.30%0.20%0.80%
Central New York1.80%2.30%1.10%
Finger Lakes1.10%1.20%1.40%
Long Island1.10%1.10%1.00%
Hudson Valley1.00%0.90%1.10%
Mohawk Valley0.50%2.30%2.20%
North Country0.40%0.00%0.30%
Southern Tier0.20%0.10%0.50%
Western New York1.30%1.00%0.80%

With 749 new cases, the state’s total number of confirmed cases is 390,415.

“Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now. Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart. #NewYorkTough,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county, according to the state:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,07611
Allegany580
Broome6809
Cattaraugus1211
Cayuga1090
Chautauqua1213
Chemung1390
Chenango1442
Clinton1011
Columbia4551
Cortland440
Delaware910
Dutchess4,17618
Erie7,13830
Essex410
Franklin280
Fulton2440
Genesee2311
Greene2571
Hamilton60
Herkimer1431
Jefferson851
Lewis251
Livingston1261
Madison3492
Monroe3,60235
Montgomery1111
Nassau41,64661
Niagara1,2034
NYC213,699351
Oneida1,47934
Onondaga2,75117
Ontario2482
Orange10,67910
Orleans2792
Oswego1913
Otsego830
Putnam1,3115
Rensselaer5417
Rockland13,54915
Saratoga5402
Schenectady7786
Schoharie570
Schuyler120
Seneca662
St. Lawrence2170
Steuben2641
Suffolk41,15150
Sullivan1,4481
Tioga1410
Tompkins1750
Ulster1,7655
Warren2631
Washington2451
Wayne1544
Westchester34,64245
Wyoming930
Yates440

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss