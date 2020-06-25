Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY drop below 1,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since mid-March, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is below 1,000.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday morning that the number had fallen to 996, a decrease of 75 patients.
At its peak, the total was 18,825. That was on April 12.
Over the course of the pandemic, more than 70,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals. During the same time period, 24,800 have died.
Of the 67,642 tests that were performed on Wednesday, only 749 people (1.1 percent) had the virus.
Western New York’s results were even better than the state average. Here, just 0.8 percent of people who were tested had COVID-19. In the Finger Lakes, 1.4 percent of those tested on Wednesday had the virus.
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|New York City
|1.40%
|1.20%
|1.20%
|Capital Region
|1.30%
|0.20%
|0.80%
|Central New York
|1.80%
|2.30%
|1.10%
|Finger Lakes
|1.10%
|1.20%
|1.40%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|1.10%
|1.00%
|Hudson Valley
|1.00%
|0.90%
|1.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.50%
|2.30%
|2.20%
|North Country
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|Southern Tier
|0.20%
|0.10%
|0.50%
|Western New York
|1.30%
|1.00%
|0.80%
With 749 new cases, the state’s total number of confirmed cases is 390,415.
“Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now. Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart. #NewYorkTough,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county, according to the state:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,076
|11
|Allegany
|58
|0
|Broome
|680
|9
|Cattaraugus
|121
|1
|Cayuga
|109
|0
|Chautauqua
|121
|3
|Chemung
|139
|0
|Chenango
|144
|2
|Clinton
|101
|1
|Columbia
|455
|1
|Cortland
|44
|0
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,176
|18
|Erie
|7,138
|30
|Essex
|41
|0
|Franklin
|28
|0
|Fulton
|244
|0
|Genesee
|231
|1
|Greene
|257
|1
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|143
|1
|Jefferson
|85
|1
|Lewis
|25
|1
|Livingston
|126
|1
|Madison
|349
|2
|Monroe
|3,602
|35
|Montgomery
|111
|1
|Nassau
|41,646
|61
|Niagara
|1,203
|4
|NYC
|213,699
|351
|Oneida
|1,479
|34
|Onondaga
|2,751
|17
|Ontario
|248
|2
|Orange
|10,679
|10
|Orleans
|279
|2
|Oswego
|191
|3
|Otsego
|83
|0
|Putnam
|1,311
|5
|Rensselaer
|541
|7
|Rockland
|13,549
|15
|Saratoga
|540
|2
|Schenectady
|778
|6
|Schoharie
|57
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|66
|2
|St. Lawrence
|217
|0
|Steuben
|264
|1
|Suffolk
|41,151
|50
|Sullivan
|1,448
|1
|Tioga
|141
|0
|Tompkins
|175
|0
|Ulster
|1,765
|5
|Warren
|263
|1
|Washington
|245
|1
|Wayne
|154
|4
|Westchester
|34,642
|45
|Wyoming
|93
|0
|Yates
|44
|0
