BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Correction officers in state prisons will now be allowed to use personal protective equipment (PPE), according to Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik represents New York’s 21st District.

She says that after working with correction officers to urge the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYSDOCCS) to allow this, front line staff will be allowed to use masks.