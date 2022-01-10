Cost of gas staying high due to rise in oil prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas is still taking a toll on the wallets of drivers in New York.
According to AAA, New York’s average price for a gallon of gas is $3.48, while the nation’s is $3.30. One year ago, those prices were $2.39 and $2.31, respectively.
“There’s no relief at the pump due to rising oil prices, which are back in the $80 per barrel territory,” AAA says.
Although the national average is up one cent, New York’s is actually down by a cent. Here are the current averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.42 (down two cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.45 (no change from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week)
- Rochester – $3.49 (down one cent from last week)
- Rome – $3.52 (no change from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.46(up one cent from last week)
- Watertown – $3.50 (no change from last week)
