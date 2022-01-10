Cost of gas staying high due to rise in oil prices

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas is still taking a toll on the wallets of drivers in New York.

According to AAA, New York’s average price for a gallon of gas is $3.48, while the nation’s is $3.30. One year ago, those prices were $2.39 and $2.31, respectively.

“There’s no relief at the pump due to rising oil prices, which are back in the $80 per barrel territory,” AAA says.

Although the national average is up one cent, New York’s is actually down by a cent. Here are the current averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.42 (down two cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.45 (no change from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.49 (down one cent from last week)
  • Rome – $3.52 (no change from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.46(up one cent from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.50 (no change from last week)

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

